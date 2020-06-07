APD searching for suspect involved in sexual assault at Connor's Bog Park

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at Connor's Bog Park Sunday. According to APD, the suspect approached a woman near the Raspberry Road entrance of the Park. Police say the suspect pulled out a knife, and then sexually assaulted the victim, before running away.

People in the area who witnessed the assault rendered aid and called police, who arrived on scene around 4:40 p.m. Police say the suspect was last seen running north from the red gate area of the park. The victim was taken to a treatment facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic adult male, believed to be in his 20's or 30's, weighing around 160 pounds with a razor/close shaven haircut. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue shirt, green boxers, and blue jeans.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating. Police are asking the public to avoid the Connor's Bog Park area as patrol officers continue searching for the suspect.

If you were in Connor's Bog Park area this afternoon or have any information about this investigation, call APD Dispatch at 9-1-1 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

