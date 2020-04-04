APD uses drone to rescue lost hiker

Here's a story we could all use right now, one with a happy ending. Last week, the Anchorage Police Department received a call from a woman lost in the woods. They used a drone to rescue her within 15 minutes.

According to APD, the hiker was off-trail, and the extremely windy conditions made it hard for her to see her footprints in the snow, which she could have normally followed back out.

The woman gave officers her general vicinity and they set out to find her with a drone. APD posted the video to their Facebook page where you can see just how difficult it was to spot her. In the video, APD noted it was like finding a needle in a haystack.

APD said in the post, after 15 minutes of flight time, the drone helped them pinpoint her location, where officers on foot in the area were able to rescue her.

