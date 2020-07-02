APU will have some in-person classes in the fall

Alaska Pacific University will offer a combination of distance learning and in-person classes for the fall semester, the university announced Thursday.

Classrooms and labs will look a little different to allow for social distancing. Students and employees will be required to wear masks in public areas of the university. Distancing measures will also be in place in student housing as the university is reducing housing capacity and dedicating rooms for students who need to quarantine.

The university has also moved the final exams schedule up with exams online after Thanksgiving break.

“Some of us are excited to return to campus. Some of us are anxious,” APU President Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson said in a message to the APU community. “This plan is designed to allow for renewed engagement on campus while protecting one another and our families. We are grateful to reconnect and move forward together through these challenging times.”

The reopening plan allows for people who are considered high-risk to continue online learning or telecommuting.

The University of Alaska system has also voiced the hope to have in-person classes in the fall while increasing safety measures by adding thermal scans, plexiglass shields and limiting capacity.

Read the full reopening plan on APU's website or by visiting the plan here.

