ASAA cancels all spring activities, including championships

All 2020 spring events, championships, regular-season contests, and practices are being canceled by the Alaska School Activities Association.

ASAA says this is directly due to the governor issued Health Mandate 8.1.

The mandate states:

“Public and private schools are closed to students through May 1, 2020. Students will receive instruction through distance delivery methods. All after school activities will be suspended during this time.”

The other reason, ASAA says is for safety reasons, ASAA bylaws require students to have completed 10 practices prior to participating in contest. Also, it received guidance from State Health Officials and the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.

This decision applies to the following to: All-State Art, Esports (Spring Season), Solo & Ensemble, Track & Field, Soccer, Baseball, and Softball.

