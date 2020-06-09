ASD, Mat-Su School Districts still planning for next semester

Both the Anchorage and Mat-Su School Districts are still deciding the plans for the next school year and hope to put out plans three to four weeks before the start of the semester.

Both districts are looking at three different scenarios: low, medium and high risk.

At low risk, the school system will try to operate as close to normal as possible. At high risk, lessons will likely all be online. The medium-risk category is the tricky one.

The Mat-Su Borough School District said they are likely to go to a blended option in that case, where students are on a week on, week off model to keep facilities at 50 percent capacity.

Both districts will be working with local and state governments on different scenarios. Different schools may be subject to different requirements.

“Our priority is education,” Monica Goyette, the superintendent for the Mat-Su School District, said. “And so we're going to do everything we can to open up slowly, and so that we make sure that we don't have spikes related to schools that would force us back into a remote delivery model. We are experts at delivering education face to face that is our primary way of teaching and delivering instruction.”

“The information will be shared with the community, we need the community input,” ASD superintendent Deena Bishop said. “Especially on that medium risk and looking at multiple different ways to have 50% capacity.”

Both Bishop and Goyette said there will be online options for students in sensitive circumstances.

Meanwhile, online summer school has opened up for both districts.

Goyette said the Mat-Su has students coming in face to face for some summer school options.

ASD has seen more families sign up for summer school than before.

“If I remember correctly, they have 2,500 registrations for I-School, and that’s close to one thousand more than they had previously so that’s huge,” said ASD principal Alli Susel.

“It’s a totally different learning atmosphere,” said Chantal Davis, an ASD teacher. “ When you’re one on one and you get to know your students.”

Families, in the meantime, will have to wait and see what will happen in the fall.