ASD: Sullivan Arena to be homeless shelter, graduations impacted

The Anchorage School District informed students and parents at several schools Tuesday that a decision by the Municipality of Anchorage will affect graduation ceremonies this Spring planned at the Sullivan Arena.

"We are sending this message to let you know that as March 17, 2020, the Sullivan Arena has been selected by the Municipality of Anchorage as a homeless shelter for the next six months", the message to parents and students said.

The message said the decision will affect planned graduations at the following schools:

- Alaska Middle College

- Bartlett High School

- Chugiak High School

- Dimond High School

- Eagle River High School

- East High School

- King Tech High School

- Service High School

- South High School

- West High School

Alan Brown, Director of Communications for ASD told KTUU in an email Tuesday evening "we received word of this today. We wanted to inform our students, as this development will most certainly impact graduation for our largest high schools."

The message to students and their parents went on to say "While there has yet to be any determination as to what graduation ceremonies will look like in May due to the uncertainty with COVID-19, at this time, we will continue to seek alternate placement for our graduating Class of 2020."

The message added "Understandably, this is upsetting news for our Class of 2020 graduates and families"

Channel 2 News was unable to contact muni officials Tuesday night for comment.