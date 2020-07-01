ASD Summer Food Service Program update as some sites close

Some changes are happening with ASD's Summer Food Service Program. In an effort to get ready for the upcoming school year, some sites are now closed. They are, Airport Heights, Chester Valley, Creekside, Fairview, Government Hill bus route, Lake Hood, Mountain View, Nunaka Valley, Russian Jack and Spring Hill.

The following school sites will continue food service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, through July 17: Abbott Loop, Baxter, Central, Chinook, Fire Lake, Klatt, Lake Otis, Muldoon, Northwood, Ptarmigan, Taku, Williwaw and Willow Crest.

July 3 is a holiday. Families picking up food on Thursday, July 2, will be able to pick up three days of food (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

