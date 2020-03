ASD distributing around 6,000 meals a day for students in need

According to the Anchorage School District's webpage, the student nutrition program is remaining operational, while all schools will remain shuttered through the month of April.

ASD is currently providing around 6,000 meals to students, daily.

Food is available for any child 18 years of age or younger at established food service sites, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Students are encouraged to pick up meals; however, parents or guardians may pick up food in place of students.

The schools listed below will be operating as meal pick-up sites, according to the Anchorage School District's latest updates:

- Abbott Loop Elementary School

- Airport Heights Elementary School

- Baxter Elementary (3/23)

- Central Middle School of Science

- Chester Valley Elementary School

- Chinook Elementary (3/23)

- Chugiak Elementary

- Creekside Park Elementary School

- Fairview Elementary School

- Fire Lake Elementary School

- Government Hill Elementary School

- Homestead Elementary

- Klatt Elementary School

- Lake Hood Elementary (3/23)

- Lake Otis Elementary School

- Mountain View Elementary School

- Muldoon Elementary School

- North Star Elementary School

- Northwood Elementary School

- Nunaka Elementary (3/23)

- Ptarmigan Elementary School

- Russian Jack Elementary School

- Taku Elementary School

- Ursa Major Elementary

- Willow Crest Elementary (3/23)

- Williwaw Elementary School

Additionally, buses are operating along six routes, delivering meals to students on weekdays. Teams of nutritionists and nurses are riding along to assist with the distribution and to check up on children as needed. The current routes are listed as follows:

SUSITNA/MULDOON ROUTE SCHEDULE:

11:07 am : HALLIGAN ST @ HALLIGAN CROSS ST

11:29 am : HALLIGAN ST @ MOLLY O NORTH

11:51 am : HALLIGAN STREET @ ANDREW CROSS STREET

12:13 pm : POPCARY DR @ BRYAN WAY SOUTH

12:38 pm : PTARMIGAN COURT @ HAVITUR WAY

1:01 pm : 905 MULDOON RANGEVIEW SPACE 33

1:23 pm : 705 MULDOON RD RANGEVIEW TRLR CRT@SP 200

1:44 pm : 705 MULDOON RD RANGEVIEW SPACE 35

AIRPORT HEIGHTS SCHEDULE:

11:04 am : 320/340 BRAGAW STREET

11:25 am : 360 BRAGAW STREET @ THE OFFICE

11:49 am : PAUL LALONE DR @ JAMES DR

12:10 pm : JAMES DRIVE @ HENRY DRIVE

12:32 pm : KRISTA CIR @ JEANNIE CT NORTH

12:53 pm : COLUMBINE ST @ KRISTA CR @ MAILBOXES

1:14 pm : KRISTA CIR @ JAMES DR SOUTH

1:35 pm : KAREN DR @ ROBIN DR

KLATT SCHEDULE:

10:23 AM : CAMEO ST @ AQUAMARINE CIR

10:44 AM : TURQUOISE ST @ CARNELIAN ST

11:05 AM : TURQUOISE ST @ LAZULI ST

11:25 AM : RUBY ST @ TURQUOISE ST

11:46 AM : LAZULI ST @ GEM PL

12:06 PM : CARNELIAN ST @ LAZULI ST

12:27 PM : CAMEO ST@1044

12:48 PM : CARNELIAN ST No Intersection

1:08 PM : Carnelian Street @ Opal Drive

1:23 PM : Kasolite Street @ Garnet Street

1:38 PM : Garnet Street @ Topaz Street

1:52 PM : Crystal Street @ Kasolite Drive

GOVERNMENT HILL SCHEDULE:

10:33 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 1

10:34 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 2 APTS 23-44

10:34 am 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 3 APTS 45-66

10:54 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 15 APTS 309-330

11:14 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 14 APT 287-308

11:34 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 7 APTS 133-154

11:54 am : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 9 APTS 177-198

12:14 pm : 905 RICHARDSON VISTA ROAD BUILDING 11 APTS 221-242

12:35 pm : HOLLYWOOD DR @ NORTHPOINTE BLUFF DR EAST END

12:56 pm : HOLLYWOOD DR (No Intersection)

1:16 pm : HOLLYWOOD DR @ NORTHPOINTE BLUFF DR WEST END

1:36 pm : HOLLYWOOD DR @ ELM ST

EAGLE RIVER/CHUGIAK SCHEDULE:

10:51 AM : BUSINESS BLVD@BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

11:14 AM : BRECKENRIDGE DRIVE @ BERTHOD WAY

11:38 AM : IRIS WAY @ CARLA ST

11:59 AM : IRIS WAY @ MERCY DRIVE

12:25 PM : FOREST PARK TRAILER COURT @ FIRST INTERSECTION

12:52 PM : 22150 ACCESS ROAD A AKA DOGSLED COURT

SOUTHSIDE SCHEDULE:

10:22 am : TRAILSIDE LOOP @ TRAILSIDE LOOP NORTH/ WEST SIDE

10:45 am : INDEPENDENCE DR @ VANGUARD DR

11:07 am : RELIANCE DR @ COLONY LOOP

11:09 am : JAMESTOWN DR @ PARKRIDGE CONDO DRIVEWAY

11:32 am : 9599 BRAYTON DRIVE- DONNIE DRIVE @ MAILBOXES SOUTHWOOD MANOR MHP BY MAILBOXES

11:53 am : 9499 BRAYTON DRIVE DONNIE DR @ STEPHNIE CIR SOUTHWOOND MANOR MHP

12:16 pm : SOUTHWOOD MANOR @ MAILBOXES

12:37 pm : SOUTHWD MNR@HELGELIEN LOOP@JOHNSON DR EAST

12:59 pm : SOUTHWD MNR@HELEGELIEN LP@CORNELLA LP OFFICE

1:24 pm : MORNINGSIDE LOOP @ GOLDEN DAWN CIR

Student Nutrition Director Andrew Mergens says that meals will continue to be provided for as long as schools remain closed. Consideration for additional pick-up sites and delivery routes will be made based on needs and demands, as well as staff availability.

