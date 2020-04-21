Anchorage School District outlines plans for 2020 graduation

This year’s high school graduation for Anchorage School District seniors will have a different look, with the district announcing alternative high school graduation plans due to coronavirus.

During an Anchorage School Board meeting Tuesday, ASD Director of Secondary Education Kersten Johnson-Struempler said the district created committees of students, staff, and parents at each high school to brainstorm ideas for graduation alternatives.

“A large group of folks did not want a virtual graduation, and wanted to do something slightly different," Johnson-Struempler explained during the meeting.

Struempler said they decided on providing yard signs for students to personalize, memorabilia boxes, and commemorative graduation videos that will air on KTUU along with a longer video on ASD's YouTube page.

Each school will create stations within their parking lots for students to come by and pick up their items. The distribution will follow social distancing guidelines, and Struempler said schedules will outline when students can pick up their items.

“We are going to create a festive atmosphere with balloons, signs, and decorations that people will want to personalize it with," Struempler shared at the board meeting. “We will also create a photo opportunity when they drive up they can get a picture taken.”

