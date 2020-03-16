ASD to provide free food to students as schools remain closed over COVID-19 concerns

Starting Monday and going through the rest of the week, the Anchorage School District Student Nutrition will provide free food to any child 18 years of age or younger.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., those interested in the service can go to the following distribution sites and receive their pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals.

Abbott Loop Elementary School



Airport Heights Elementary School



Central Middle School of Science



Chester Valley Elementary School



Creekside Park Elementary School



Fairview Elementary School



Fire Lake Elementary School



Government Hill Elementary Schoo



Klatt Elementary School



Lake Otis Elementary School



Mountain View Elementary School



Muldoon Elementary Schoo



North Star Elementary School



Northwood Elementary School



Ptarmigan Elementary Schoo



Russian Jack Elementary School



Taku Elementary School



Williwaw Elementary School

ASD says small groups will be maintained in the process to minimize the gathering of crowds as students receive their take-home meals.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is doing something similar for students.

KPBSD says 25 pickup locations throughout the Kenai Peninsula will be open daily from 12:00-1:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, and extending throughout the school closures.

Officials are urging people to sign-up online for free daily lunch and breakfast meal service delivery.

If you would like to pick-up the food, you can go to the following locations:



Across the Water: Nanwalek School, Port Graham School Tebughna School



Eastern Peninsula: Moose Pass School, Seward High School



Kenai Area: K-Beach Fire Station, Kaleidoscope School of Arts and Science, Kenai Central High School, Mountain View Elementary



Nikiski Area: Nikiski Middle-High School, Nikiski North Star Elementary, North Peninsula Rec (formerly Nikiski Elementary)



Soldotna Area: K-Beach Elementary, Soldotna High School, Skyview Middle School, Soldotna Elementary, Tustumena Elementary



Sterling Area: Sterling Elementary, Sterling Highway Pullout (MP 80.5)



Southern Peninsula: Chapman School, East End Road at Basargin Road (MP 18.8) Turnout, Homer High School, McNeil Canyon School, Nikolaevsk School, Ninilchik School

The Children’s Lunchbox will also be distributing food pantry boxes to children and families beginning Monday.

The service will be at the Spenard Recreation Center parking lot from 12 - 1 p.m. and the Fairview Recreation Center parking lot from 2 -3 p.m.

The pantry boxes contain a breakfast, lunch or dinner, with enough to feed a family of four.

Each family will receive three(3) pantry boxes while supplies last.

