Judge rejects restraining order in union's suit over COVID-19 working conditions

One of the requests by the Alaska State Employees Association in a lawsuit asking that the State of Alaska implement certain measures within state workplaces was denied by a Superior Court judge Tuesday.

ASEA, which wants all non-essential employees unable to work remotely to be sent home, filed its motion for a temporary restraining order last week in the hopes of increasing protections for state employees from the impacts of COVID-19.

"The reason we went in and did that is one of our major jobs is to protect the health and safety of all our members and all Alaskans," said Jake Metcalfe, the executive director of the ASEA. "We're still going to make sure employees are safe, but it's unfortunate that these employees don't have the same rights the rest of Alaskans."

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Matthews denied the request for a TRO, which is only part of the overall ASEA suit. The group's legal action also contained a motion for expedited consideration and stated that social distancing rules and staggered work hours must be put in place in government offices.

The Department of Law said in a release that the motion for a TRO specifically would "effectively require the State of Alaska to close state offices and send roughly one half of the state’s workforce home, without any consideration for the role those employees play in state government or the risk to the broader public if those services were no longer performed."

In the same writing, Attorney General Kevin Clarkson applauded the order, saying that, "Judge Matthews recognized that government power regarding how to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to maintain essential state services, is entrusted to the Governor and not the judiciary." He added that the State of Alaska is doing all it can to ensure the safety of our valued state employees.

The union, however, insists the state is not protecting its workers to the best of its abilities, and sent a petition including 400 member signatures and hundreds of comments to the Dunleavy administration. Metcalfe couldn't say how many state employees were still in offices as of Tuesday, but said that while the denial of a TRO is disappointing, the state has taken action to get more state employees working from home.

"The state got on the ball after we filed for the TRO," he said, "and stared approving telework. But there are still plenty of people who aren't able to telework, so were going to continue to push for what allows them to hunker down and be away from potential pickup of the virus."

The TRO was the first step in the ASEA suit. A preliminary injunction is still being decided.

A telephonic pretrial conference is set to be held on April 6. Metcalfe said the ASEA is going to review the order and decide what it may do next.

