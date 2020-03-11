AST: Anchor Point woman fatally shot after brandishing firearm at Troopers

Alaska State Troopers say a 32-year-old Anchor Point woman was fatally shot after brandishing a firearm at Troopers Wednesday afternoon.

According to AST, Troopers were alerted to a 911 disconnect call to Soldotna emergency dispatch shortly before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers responded to a residence off Northfork Road in Anchor Point provided by Soldotna dispatch as the location of the call.

There, Troopers made contact with a woman in the driveway, identified later as 32-year-old Anchor Point resident Mary Kate Field.

According to the AST dispatch, Troopers approached and commanded Field to show her hands, which she allegedly did not comply with.

Troopers say "Field produced a firearm and brandished it toward AST" at which time she was fired upon by Troopers.

Field sustained life-threatening injuries. Troopers attempted life-saving measures and requested EMS, but Field died shortly after.

Her family has been notified.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting with assistance from the General Investigative Unit.

The Troopers who fired their service weapons will be identified after a mandatory 72-hour administrative leave.

The invesitgation will be forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review once complete.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.