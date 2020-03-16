AST: Suspect arrested for the murder of a woman in Palmer

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 39-year-old man for the murder of a woman in Wasilla.

Troopers say around 9:39 p.m. Sunday they received a request for a welfare check on a family member.

17 minutes later AST arrived at the residence in Wasilla and discovered 39-year-old Edwin Clawson in the driveway.

When a trooper approached Clawson and shined his flashlight in his direction, the trooper discovered the body of a dead woman lying on the ground.

Clawson was detained and a scene.

Once a scene investigation was complete, Clawson was subsequently arrested for Murder in the Second Degree and taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer where he was held without bail pending arraignment.

AST says the investigation is ongoing.

