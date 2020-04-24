AST respond to Big Lake shooting, victim left with life-threatening injuries

Alaska State Troopers responded to a shooting overnight in Big Lake, finding the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m Thursday., troopers received reports that a man had been shot near Wasey Way Lane. Arriving on scene, they found a man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Emergency medical services took the 26-year-old man, who hasn't been identified by troopers, to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

AST ask if you have information about this investigation, please contact them at (907) 745-2131 or submit an anonymous tip through Matsu Crime Stoppers at (907) 745-3333.