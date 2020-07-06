AWAIC reports more requests for assistance during pandemic

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call AWAIC's 24-hour crisis and support hotline at (907) 272-0100. Or, visit the group's website for more information.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused complications for people around the world. In Alaska, it's also severely compounded incidents of domestic violence, not only making them more difficult to report but also seemingly causing an uptick in cases overall.

"If you think about what happened when the pandemic first started, they shut everything down, everybody was supposed to stay at home," said Suzi Pearson, Abused Women's Aid in Crisis Executive Director. "And if you can imagine being in a domestic violence relationship, trying to reach out via phone is even hard.

"We've started to see a surge in the number of people requesting shelter," she said, "and also the number that we're housing."

According to Pearson, around 50 percent of women in the local community have experienced domestic violence and/or sexual assault. The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a particularly challenging complication, and not only in serving those already in need.

"We've faced a lot of challenges with the pandemic," Pearson said of the Anchorage-based shelter. "Number one was, we had to reduce the number of people we could house in shelter."

The shelter currently includes 52 beds, she said, with capacity shrinking at one point to 12, largely due to limitations triggered by the pandemic, while the need for assistance has increased.

"Because of statistics and conversations going on over the past several years, people know domestic violence is a problem in our state," she said, "however, I would say we still need to continue the conversations in order to ensure that everybody does."

Still, even with limitations, guidelines to follow and hoops to jump through, Pearson said AWAIC is as ready as ever to help anyone who needs it.

"You're not alone," she said. "If you call the crisis line, we can provide the support that you need."

More information about AWAIC can be found on its website, which provides additional information in English and several other languages, including Yupik, Tagalog, Russian, French, Spanish and Korean.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.