Aaron Peck, veteran Iditarod musher, scratches at Shaktoolik

Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Peck, wearing bib no. 36 scratched at the Shaktoolik checkpoint Monday afternoon.

According to the Iditarod's public relations team, Peck scratched at the Shaktoolik checkpoint - which was relocated to Old Shaktoolik - at around 3:50 p.m.

Peck, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, reportedly made the decision to scratch "in the best interest of his race team." He and his dogs will be flown back to the Unalakleet checkpoint.

Peck had 10 dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch.

