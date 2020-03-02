About 1,000 military personnel are in Alaska for Arctic Edge 2020

About 1,000 military personnel are in Alaska for an exercise to test military forces' ability to operate tactically in extreme cold-weather conditions.

144th Airlift Squadron provides rescue resupply for Arctic Eagle 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro/Released)

It's called Arctic Edge 2020. Some of the training includes identifying and eliminating exercise mines, underwater and ground attack exercises, and explosive ordnance disposal.

Arctic Edge is linked to the National Guard's Arctic Eagle exercise and the U.S. Navy's Ice exercise.

According to the Alaska National Guard, Arctic Eagle 2020 consists of venue-based events at multiple locations, including Bethel and Quinhagak in Western Alaska; Deadhorse and Lake Teshekpuk in the North Slope Borough; the Combined Arms Training Facility, the Yukon Training Area, and Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright.

These exercises will continue through March.

