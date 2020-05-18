Active shooter in Kwethluk arrested by Troopers

A Kwethluk man broke into the community safety building, staged rifles and fired at a village police officer on Saturday, Alaska Troopers state.

The man, 19-year-old Bryan Nicolai, activated the village fire alert system after breaking into the Kwethluk Public Safety Building around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. He proceeded to break into a locked village public safety officer's office and darn a ballistic vest and helmet. Community members began to head to the safety building with the intent of helping with a potential house fire.

Troopers state Nicolai staged several rifles inside the building and aimed at a VPO when approached. The rifle did not fire but Nicolai grabbed another rifle and continued to fire at the VPO.

An unnamed community member observed the active shooting and left the scene to get a rifle. Upon returning, the community member was able to convince Nicolai to lower his weapon and VPOs were able to detain him.

He has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and misconduct involving a weapon.

Nicolai has since been transported to Bethel by State Troopers and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center without bail.

