Adopting the class of 2020

COVID-19 has disrupted most aspects of life these days, but a group that faced more disappointment than many is the high school class of 2020. While students thought they weren't going to get much recognition, a new group on Facebook is looking to make the end of the school year special for those kids from afar.

It's a private group called, Alaska Area Adopt a Senior 2020, and the name explains it all.

After launching in early April, more than 9,600 Alaskans have joined the group with the intent to 'adopt' a student in the class of 2020. Once they pick one, they send their student letters, gift cards, candy, and all sorts of goodies just as a way to show the kids they care.

Some of the baskets of pick me ups have already gone out to some of the seniors like Bo Perry at Dimond High School.

"I was in shock," he said, "I didn't think I was going to actually get anything. I thought my mom was joking, and then someone actually gave me something. Like I've never gotten packages before."

In a time when they don't have many exciting plans to think about anymore, Jenna Hays at South High School is thankful someone changed that.

"It really just gives us something to look forward to. We don't have our graduation date. We'll have one over Zoom but it's not the same," she said, "and so, to have something that we know is personalized for us and something that's really scoped for what we need and are looking for, it's really comforting."

They haven't seen much of the underclassmen lately, but Mikayla Roux at South knows they're still looking up to them, and hope they remember the class of 2020 as a group that stayed positive.

"I hope that the classes below us don't take anything for granted," she said, "everybody's message that's come out of this is don't take anything for granted and really make the most out of your time."

At the end of the day, it's not how they always imagined they'd be celebrated at the end of senior year. Gage Carter at Dimond sees it as something they'll never forget.

"Even though it sucks, we got all our stuff taken away, I'm trying to look at the bright side," he said, "it's like, what other senior class just gets packages mailed to them by random people you don't even know."

