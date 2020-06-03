Afognak Native Corporation purchases Brown Jug

It had been 12 years since Brown Jug was Alaska-owned, but that all changed on June 1 after it was purchased by the Afognak Native Corporation (ANC).

ANC made the deal with the Alcanna Inc. which is based in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Brown Jug was born and raised in Alaska and remains one of the state’s most well-known brands,” said Greg Hambright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Afognak. “The company has built and maintained a solid reputation by providing quality customer service, great selection, and competitive prices while also leading the industry in responsible retail, and ensuring social responsibility and community involvement and engagement.”

Afognak states that their commercial operations revenue will increase from 2% to 12%, saying that this will add stability during the pandemic.

ANC will also be adding the 218 employees to their corporation. "We are working on benefits packages and making sure they are all transitioned comfortably into our corporation," said ANC Executive Vice President Alisha Drabek.

Brown Jug has been in operation for 83 years, having only two owners prior to Afognak: the Oneill's in Alaska, and Alcanna Inc.

Drabek says they are planning to maintain the historic brand. "It is a very strong brand in and of itself. Being that it's [an] 83-year history, we are eager to maintain the quality and reputation of the brand," said Drabek, "To work closely with the managers who know the business well, and look to what changes make sense in the future to strengthen the business."

Brown Jug has 21 stores across Alaska, with 1 warehouse.

