After 2016 breakdown, Brent Sass close to Nome finish with new mantra: 'Run your own race'

Eureka musher Brent Sass is closing in on his fourth Iditarod finish with a new mantra tattooed on his forearm: "Run your own race."

Brent Sass's tattoo that he got after his 2016 Iditarod.

In 2016, Sass was part of a leading group of mushers into White Mountain, the second-to-last checkpoint before Nome. After an 8-hour mandatory rest, Sass tried to leave but his team didn't want to move.

Eventually they did run and Sass finished in 20th place. That was his last Iditarod before the 2020 race.

After the 2016 race, Sass got "run your on your own race" tattooed on his forearm. He says it's about sled dog racing and how he approaches life.

"Be yourself, don't be influenced by everyone around you," Sass said. "The race in '16 sort of sparked that for me."

He says he has been living up to his mantra in the 2020. "I totally feel like I have, we've had a great race," Sass said.

The three-time Yukon Quest champion was unconcerned when resting in Koyuk about returning to White Mountain.

"Oh no, I've forgotten about that a long time ago," Sass said. "There were lots of mistakes made that led up to that, I've made sure that I'm not in that position anymore."

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sass was in White Mountain, waiting to leave just after 9:30 p.m., for the 77 mile run to Nome.

