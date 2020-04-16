After the rain, the clouds linger, temperatures remain above normal

Rain moved through Southcentral on Wednesday with some showers lingering into Thursday morning. Anchorage saw .12 inches of rain while Cordova saw approximately 1.84 inches of rain between Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. The rain will continue to move out of Southcentral and will then head to the Panhandle.

Fog moved into Anchorage overnight.

As the rain moves out, Southcentral will be left with clouds and mild temperatures. Highs in the Valleys will likely hit the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

In northern Alaska, it’s still snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northeast areas of the state for snow and a chance of freezing rain. This Advisory is expected to expire at noon Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday for the Chukchi Sea Coast. Heavy snow is expected with totals around 6 to 7 inches of snow. This warning will expire until 7 p.m. on Friday.

