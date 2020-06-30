Aftershock of 2018 earthquake felt in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt four miles southwest of Anchorage, the Alaska Earthquake Center said Tuesday.

The earthquake was an aftershock of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the Anchorage area in November of 2018.

The center says the earthquake was also felt in the Mat-Su valley.

There have been thousands of aftershocks following the November 2018 earthquake, including this one. For more information, visit the center website here.

