Air National Guard rescues three hikers stranded on cliff

On Wednesday night, Alaska Air National Guard was called in by troopers to rescue hikers in Eagle River. Three hikers were stranded on a cliff with one having fallen off the cliff.

Fortunately, the hikers had an Increach locator beacon which was able to send an emergency request for help to the Alaska State Troopers.

The hikers were about 2,500 feet up a mountain just east of the Eagle River Nature Center but were not on an established trail, the National Guard said.

“They had basically put themselves onto a cliff in which they could not get out of,” Senior Master Sgt. Evan Budd, superintendent of the Alaska Air Rescue Squadrons said in a prepared statement. “The third person had fallen off the cliff and was no longer with the rest of the party.”

When the rescue squadron was called to help, they were told one of the hikers could be injured, but when they got to the location they only saw two hikers.

“We flew to the area of the coordinates that we received for their location and spotted two hikers,” Lt. Col. Jeremy Groat, the pilot for the mission, said.

Pararescuemen were able to lift the hikers out from where they were stranded but could not locate the third, potentially injured hiker.

After searching the area, rescuers found a hiker who matched the description of the third hiker and was able to transport all three back to JBER.

The Air National Guard said all hikers were uninjured and released.

