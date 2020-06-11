Alaska Airlines expected to cut about 3,000 jobs across the company

Alaska Airlines says its current estimates show that 3,000 jobs will be cut from its about 23,000 workforce.

The cuts come as airlines across the nation and world feel effects from the Coronavirus pandemic.

In its first-quarter results release in early May, Alaska Air Group reported a net loss due to COVID-19.

Tim Thompson, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, says “These cuts will be across all parts of Alaska Air Group businesses.”

Thompson says there aren’t specific numbers for how this will affect individual regions or stations.

Currently, Alaska Airlines has over 1,800 employees in Alaska.

Thompson says the cuts won’t affect travel here in Alaska.

“We’ll continue to serve the 20 communities in the state of Alaska,” said Thompson.

Last month, The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Alaska Airlines and Grant Aviation plan to provide a twice-weekly scheduled service to Unalaska through Cold Bay.

