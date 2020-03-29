Alaska Airlines Center converted to temporary alternate care site

The Alaska Airlines Center is being converted by the Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center to a temporary medical alternate care site with capacity of at least 150 patients.

The municipality says it's standing up the alternate care site as a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients who are stable but need medical observation.

The EOC began preparing the Alaska Airlines Center, located on the shuttered University of Alaska, Anchorage campus, last week according to a release from the Office of Emergency Management.

According to the EOC, Anchorage hospitals are currently meeting the demand for patient care.

“When our local hospitals experience an overwhelming surge of patients as a result of COVID-19, we need decompression plans like an alternate care site at the ready,” Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda said in the statement.

So far, the Municipality of Anchorage, including JBER, Eagle River, and Chugiak, has at least 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

The municipality has been under a 'hunker-down' order since March 22.

