Alaska Airlines Center turning into a COVID-19 care facility

Temporary, but major changes are coming to the Alaska Airlines Center. In an effort to relieve hospitals in the fight against coronavirus, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is converting it into an alternative care facility.

Col. Phillip Borders is the Commander of the Alaska district for the corp. He said they have plans for potentially 163 patients to be kept at the arena, however they are split into three parts that will be worked on and completed at the direction of the state.

Phase 1-A is nearly complete. It is located in the auxillary gym at the center. Inside, pipe and drapes have been erected to space patients apart. Borders said there will be enough room here for 51 patients and is supposed to be done on Friday, April 17th.

Phase 1-B is in the works. This part of the alternative care facility will be located in the gymnastics area. There weren't any pipe and drapes set up as of Monday, but there are an additional 34 beds and other supplies in the room ready to be set up.

The final part, Phase 2, has not been started as of Monday. If needed, another area for patients capable of holding 78 will be constructed in the main gym.

"It's here in case we need it," Borders said, "The best thing that we're doing right now is where buying down risk for the state of Alaska."

Program manager, Matt Johnson with the Corp said both parts of Phase 1 would be simple builds for the contracted workers.

He said they are required to set up an environment with negative pressure, that pumps out more air than is pumped into the patient areas. Upon being pumped out, the air inside the facility needs to go through a HEPA filter to clean out any germs in the air.

With exit doors in the auxiliary gym and gymnastics area, Johnson said setting up that negative pressure situation is easy. It's Phase 2 in the main gym that would be complicated.

"Each patient pod would need to be a self contained isolation unit with it's own exhaust air," he said, "it's a lot more difficult, it's a lot more expensive just because we can't maintain that environment that those other two rooms can. But we can do it."

Borders said they are building as health officials deem necessary, but it's the hope that following CDC guidelines and other precautions can prevent them from building the final phase in the first place.

Other aspects of the construction are nursing stations inside the Phase 1-A area that set up nurses to see 15 patients each. There's also power outlets wired to all the individual patient areas for equipment and charging personal devices.

Johnson said anyone entering the facility as a patient will do so by ambulance. So they're building a ramp to allow for safe drop off of patients.

Borders also said the project also helps contribute to the economic woes of the coronavirus in it's own way. He said every single one of the 450 contracted workers on the project are Alaskan residents.

