Alaska Airlines PFD sale underway

Alaska Airlines Tuesday announced its annual Permanent Fund Dividend sale for residents of Alaska.

From now until July 14, 2020, you can buy special one-way fares for travel within and to/from the state of Alaska from Sept. 8 to Dec. 15, 2020.

Alaska Airlines says residents can get more savings with its Club 49 program. Club 49 offers members two free checked bags every time they travel, access to weekly fare sales, and two discounts a year that are good for 30% off one-way travel.

"The Alaska Airlines PFD sale features the best fares with the longest travel window for customers in our namesake state," said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines' regional vice president. "When Alaskans are ready to take to the air, they can do so with confidence with our Next-Level Care protocols in place. This is the perfect time to plan a trip, either to a far-away destination or someplace new to explore right here in the state.”

The current blackout dates for the sale are Nov. 19 - 30, 2020 and tickets are nonrefundable.

To check out the sale, log on to Alaskaair.com.

