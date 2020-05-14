Alaska Airlines and partner to fill regional service holes

Alaska Airlines Inc. has partnered with a regional air carrier to help fill a hole in service to Western Alaska caused by the grounding of RavnAir Group’s fleet.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Alaska Airlines and Grant Aviation plan to provide twice-weekly scheduled service to Unalaska through Cold Bay beginning Saturday.

Several communities were left without regular air service after RavnAir Group cited the economic impact of the coronavirus and announced the company would halt operations April 5.

Alaska Airlines regular passenger service between Anchorage, Dillingham and King Salmon will also start earlier than usual this year.