Alaska Airlines teams up with Providence hospitals to get masks to healthcare workers

Alaska Airlines is doing its part to help healthcare workers in Alaska and the lower 48 get masks.

Last week, Alaska Airlines flew materials that will be used to create 210,000 hospital-grade masks for caregivers at Providence’s 51 hospitals across the western United States.

The materials were delivered to Dallas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, where the masks will be assembled.

They will then be distributed to Providence hospitals throughout Alaska, California, New Mexico, Montana, Oregon, Texas, and Washington state.

“For years, Alaska Airlines has helped us fly doctors, nurses and other medical personnel up and down the West Coast. Now more than ever, it’s mission-critical to get protective equipment to caregivers, who are caring for millions of people in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief clinical officer for Providence.

