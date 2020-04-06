Alaska Airlines to host a job fair for Ravn employees, outlines plans in response to RavnAir's suspension of service

Alaska Airlines is laying out a plan to help those affected by RavnAir Group’s sudden stoppage of all operations and temporarily laying offs.

In a state, Alaska Airlines wrote:

Given the impact to residents of the state caused by the Ravn service suspension, Alaska Airlines, which currently serves 19 communities in the state of Alaska, is announcing the following actions.

Alaska will maintain service to all points it currently serves in the state.



Alaska will continue service to Kodiak with its own aircraft.



Alaska will move up its normal summer seasonal service to King Salmon and Dillingham, starting earlier than scheduled.



In support of the communities in the Aleutian Islands, as well as the seafood industry, Alaska is working with partners and regulatory agencies to initiate service to Cold Bay with the intention of providing access to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. Service to Cold Bay will be with Alaska’s own aircraft.



Alaska is working with the seafood industry and other key sectors of the state of Alaska economy on charter service to ensure critical workforce movements during this period of reduced air service.



Alaska will review other markets impacted by the Ravn suspension of service to consider how best to support affected communities.



Alaska Air Cargo, a unit of Alaska Airlines, is optimizing the use of its 3 dedicated freighter aircraft in the state of Alaska to ensure medical supplies, groceries and other essential shipments are delivered during this period of reduced air service.



While currently under a hiring freeze driven by the COVID-19 crisis, Alaska Airlines’ human resources group will nonetheless host a job fair for Ravn employees impacted by that company’s cessation of service. We will work to provide these experienced airline workers with support in seeking new employment, including connecting with other companies that may be hiring.

RavnAir Group announced Sundaythat due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and loss of 90% of passenger revenue, it will be parking all 72 of its aircraft, stopping all operations and temporarily laying off all remaining staff.

The United States Postal Service says mail delivery will not be affected by the loss of Ravn flying to rural Alaska.

“All mail deliveries are current,” said Alaska District Manager Ron Haberman. “Further measures will be taken to ensure that services retain the level of consistency that Alaskan residents have come to expect prior to the change.”

