Alaska Airlines ups mask enforcement; refusal could suspend future travel

According to a news release from Alaska Airlines, the airlines will be heightening mask enforcement.

"For the safety and health of everyone on board its flights, Alaska Airlines announced today that its flight attendants will be able to issue a final notice to any guest who repeatedly refuses to wear a mask or face covering."

The airlines said that guests who refuse to wear face coverings on flights could have future travel suspended.

The traveler will be handed a yellow card. With that warning, the guest's travel will be reviewed and "could be suspended for a period."

It's a decision Alaska Airlines says that would not be made lightly.

Click here to read the full new release.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.