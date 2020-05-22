Alaska Baseball League cancels 2020 season

The Alaska Baseball League has canceled its 2020 season. This decision comes after weeks of deliberation on how it would proceed during the Coronavirus.

The college baseball summer league was working towards a July 1st start date featuring only the Mat-Su Miners, Anchorage Glacier Pilots, Anchorage Bucs, and Eagle River Chinooks.

The ABL’s rival for top talent, the Cape Cod League, has already voted to cancel its season after the NCAA college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

