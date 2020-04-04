Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, Alaska case count increases to 171

Alaska COVID-19 Case Count, April 4, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)
Updated: Sat 1:28 PM, Apr 04, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) — Alaska's COVID-19 case count increased to 171, with two new deaths and one new hospitalization reported.

The new cases were reported in the following areas:

  • Anchorage: 8
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 1

A press release from Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, confirms that a 73-year-old passed away at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Friday.

FMH says the patient, who was admitted to the hospital on March 25, had underlying health conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

