Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, Alaska case count increases to 171

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) — Alaska's COVID-19 case count increased to 171, with two new deaths and one new hospitalization reported.
The new cases were reported in the following areas:
- Anchorage: 8
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3
- City and Borough of Juneau: 1
A press release from Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, confirms that a 73-year-old passed away at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Friday.
FMH says the patient, who was admitted to the hospital on March 25, had underlying health conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
