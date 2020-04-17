Alaska DOT and PF enact COVID-19 mitigation response plan

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is enacting a COVID-19 mitigation response plan to ensure the safety of workers and communities during the 2020 construction season.

According to a statement sent out by DOT&PF, Commissioner John MacKinnon said they will need close cooperation and collaboration between DOT&PF and communities, contractors and labor to ensure the health and safety of the public and everyone working on our projects.

"At the same time, we recognize the essential economic impact that our annual $500 million construction program brings to Alaska. Especially during these times, construction is vital to our economy," MacKinnon says.

The COVID-19 Mitigation Response Plan requires employees and contractors:

- who have traveled outside the state to adhere to a 14-day quarantine

- to undergo health screenings

- to practice social distancing

- to follow new guidelines for sanitation, personal protective equipment, travel, and sick leave

