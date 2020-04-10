Religious and community leaders to join forces in 'Alaska Day of Prayer and Hope' interfaith event

The Alaska Day of Prayer and Hope, meant to be an interfaith event, includes religious and community leaders from across Alaska and will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on Friday so that people from around the state may participate.

In an announcement made on April 7, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the event would be taking place so that community members could in part take some time for prayer and hope, "powerful resources that are immediately accessible to every Alaskan across every faith and religious tradition."

"Alaskans [are] putting their personal wants and needs aside as we consider the most vulnerable in our state and work to slow the spread of this devastating virus,” Dunleavy said earlier this week. “I invite all Alaskans to join me this Friday as we come together to pray for and focus our positive wishes on Alaska, the country, and the world.”

In a push for social distancing even during a holy week in the Christian liturgical calendar, Dunleavy proclaimed April 10 - which this year also falls Good Friday in the Christian faith - as Alaska's Day of Prayer and Hope, tying in the with the state-hosted live stream event taking place in the afternoon.

A personal prayer for Alaska, a moment of silence, and attendance remotely and telephonically of religious and community leaders across the date will all be part of the event, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

Click here to watch on Facebook or here to watch on Vimeo.

