Alaska Democratic Party is making changes to how it collects votes due to COVID-19

The Alaska Democratic Party on Monday announced all in-person voting across the state originally set for April 4 has been canceled in favor of a more extensive vote-by-mail process.

Also, the vote by mail deadline has been extended. Ballots must now be received in Anchorage no later than April 10 to be counted.

ADP says detailed instructions, a downloadable ranked-choice ballot, and voter registration forms will be available on its website by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

The Alaska Democratic Party will continue to assess and evaluate potential changes in procedure for its House District Caucuses scheduled for April 18, and the State Democratic Convention scheduled for May 15-16 in Fairbanks.

A final count of the primary results will be released as soon as possible once all ballots are received on April 10th, but no later than April 11, 2020, at 11:59 PM.

