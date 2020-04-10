Alaska Democrats see a boost in turnout despite a change in format and a pandemic

The final votes are coming in from Alaska Democrats as the primary nears an end. Between the coronavirus and a new voting system in place, Democratic leaders still say this is one of the best years they have seen as far as turnout goes and they credit the changes.

“I was able to do it so easily from the home,” said former Senator Mark Begich (D-AK).

Begich says he has voted absentee for 15 years because of the convenience.

“You start introducing mail-in ballot, participation goes up,” said Begich.

Alaska Democrats changed the format of this year’s primary from a caucus to ranked choice voting, with the option to vote by mail. The change allows Alaskans like Begich and those in far reaching parts of the nation’s biggest state to participate.

“It allows their votes to count,” said Casey Steinau, the chair of the Alaska Democatic Party.

Steinau says with ranked choice voting, every vote matters. If a voter’s first choice candidate does not get a high enough percentage of votes, he or she is eliminated. It is then the second choice candidate who gets that vote. Steinau says this system is essentially a paper version of the caucus Alaskans are used to, and more inclusive for those in remote areas.

“There are Alaskans who have never had the opportunity to cast a vote in a presidential preference primary,” said Steinau.

As the party tries out the new system, the coronavirus threw in another wrench. The party made the call in March that all in-person voting would be nixed.

“We knew that we did not want to put our voters or our volunteers at risk,” said Steinau.

For those who planned on registering Democrat at a precinct before voting, the party allowed them to send in a registration form along with their ballots.

“It levels the playing field,” said Steinau.

Senator Begich says there is value in voting in-person, but he supports whatever method brings in the highest number of votes across the nation.

“If it means the convenience of their home because they get a ballot in their home, great,” said Begich.

Ballots had to reach Anchorage by April 10. The Democrats say they expect to have results of the primary at the latest by Saturday at 11:59 pm.

