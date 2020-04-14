Alaska Department of Labor begins issuing $600 in new unemployment money

On Monday, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development began issuing the new $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation money to Alaska workers affected by the impacts of COVID-19.

For each week of eligibility under a state or federal unemployment insurance program through July 25, 2020, The federal pandemic unemployment payment will be available.

The federal pandemic unemployment payment is retroactive to the week ending April 4, 2020.

This payment is in addition to the state UI benefit. Alaskans who have received a state benefit for the week ending on April 4, 2020, will receive a separate disbursement with the $600 federal payment.

The first federal disbursement included $12,853,200 to 16,183 Alaskans currently covered by Unemployment Insurance

During the week of April 20, applications for self-employed, independent contractors and gig economy workers will begin being processed. Those payments will be sent out approximately two weeks later.

Self-employed Alaskans who have already filed and received ineligibility notifications will be contacted for income verification to complete the application process. That payment will be retroactive to April 4, 2020.

You can read the full press release here.

