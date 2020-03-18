Alaska Dept. of Corrections implements statewide suspension of 'non-essential activity'

The Alaska Department of Corrections announced a statewide suspension of all activity deemed non-essential, including visitation, some contract services, and volunteer activities "in an effort to protect offenders and staff from the spread of COVID-19" according to a statement released late Wednesday afternoon.

The suspension of activity takes effect Thursday.

With all visitation suspended, DOC says it's providing inmates with one free 15-minute phone call per week per inmate.

“It is important that we protect the people who work and live inside our institutions," Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said in a statement. "Limiting traffic in and out of the facilities eliminates unnecessary risk of exposure.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.