Alaska Flag Day dance challenge video launches

If you know your history, then you'd know July 7th is a special anniversary for the 49th state. It's Alaska Flag Day and this year, one organization is recognizing it with a special dance challenge.

Ak Flag Day dance challenge tutorial.

AK Child and Family teamed up with Pulse Dance Company to do this challenge. There's 4 simple steps to join in on the fun. First, watch the tutorial video. Next, download the music, then film yourself and post the video to your favorite social media outlet using #akflagdaychallenge.

The goal is to get 100 video submissions by today to make the hashtag trend for Alaska. This event aims to build community awareness of mental health issues faced by kids in the community.

By entering, you can also win a Nintendo switch.

Click here to watch the tutorial video.

