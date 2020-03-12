Alaska has first positive patient for COVID-19

Alaska has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday evening.

The Governor held a press conference to announce the positive test result shortly after 5 p.m.

The patient is a foreign national who was traveling through Alaska. The man knew about the virus that causes COVID-19, self-monitored, protected himself, called ahead and was seen and assessed by a doctor, said Dr. Anne Zink, the State of Alaska's Chief Medical Officer.

The man was instructed to self-isolate, and did so, Zink said. He arrived in Alaska on a plane, she said.

"This is not someone who has been wandering about the community, this is not somebody who's been shopping at the mall," Zink said.

Zink said she believes the case is isolated and will be able to be contained better than a community-transfer case could.

Keri Gardner, the Chief Medical Officer at Alaska Regional Hospital said the hospital has been prepared for the first positive case of COVID-19, and that exposure to the patient was limited when he came to the Emergency Department.

Gardner said people should feel safe visiting Emergency Rooms, and should use the state's 2-1-1 system if they are figuring out whether they should go to the Emergency Room.

The state's site that has been posting updates on the number of cases said earlier Thursday that 59 cases had been tested, with 52 of them being returned negative from state labs. Seven were listed as negative from commercial or academic labs.

