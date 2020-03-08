Alaska House temporarily strips Eastman of committee roles

The Alaska House has voted to remove Republican Rep. David Eastman from his committee assignments, at least temporarily, suggesting a breaking point within his GOP caucus.

The leader of that caucus, House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, says it will be up to Eastman to show he wants to be a member of the caucus team.

Pruitt says he anticipated revisiting the issue of committee assignments in a month. Pruitt says he wasn't interested in getting into all the details that led to the vote but said things happened publicly and privately.

Eastman says he thought members were free to represent their districts.

