Alaska Housing Finance Corp. accepting housing relief lottery applications

The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. will distribute housing relief to eligible Alaskans who apply for up to $1,200 before the June 26 deadline.

The housing relief is available for families that make less than 80% of area median income and have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation stated in a press release. AHFC will use a lottery to determine which applicants receive the funds.

“AHFC’s lottery system is based on best practices in their public housing management and ensures that regardless of where Alaskans live, they’ll have equal access to this housing relief,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.

Housing relief will be made available to a household’s lender or landlord after they have verified a loss of income.

There is a total of $10 million available for homeless prevention for those who have lost income due to the pandemic and would otherwise be facing eviction or foreclosure.

“Our data shows that it’s better to keep Alaskans stably housed through prevention efforts both in terms of their mental and physical health but also as a cost-effective measure,” CEO and Executive Director of AHFC Bryan Butcher said.

The application period will open on June 15 and the corporation plans to distribute the funds by July. Alaskans can apply for the housing relief by calling (833) 440-0420 or applying online here.

