Alaska Legislature ratifies federal virus relief aid plans

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:11 AM, May 19, 2020

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House and Senate passed bills Tuesday ratifying plans for using more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid, one day after reconvening to take up the issue.

The measure passed the Senate 19-1, with Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, dissenting. It passed the House 38-1, with Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla voting no.

The House promptly adjourned.

The Senate planned to take up the House version of the bill later Tuesday.

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the spending plans prompted lawmakers to return to Juneau on Monday. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus