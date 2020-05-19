Alaska Legislature ratifies federal virus relief aid plans

The Alaska House and Senate passed bills Tuesday ratifying plans for using more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid, one day after reconvening to take up the issue.

The measure passed the Senate 19-1, with Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, dissenting. It passed the House 38-1, with Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla voting no.

The House promptly adjourned.

The Senate planned to take up the House version of the bill later Tuesday.

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the spending plans prompted lawmakers to return to Juneau on Monday.

