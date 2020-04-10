Alaska Marine Highway System cancels service to Prince Rupert, B.C. til further notice

The Alaska Marine Highway System is cancelling service to Prince Rupert, British Columbia until further notice due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the AMHS, COVID-19 travel restrictions have delayed work to bring the AMHS Prince Rupert Terminal into compliance with federal regulations.

All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded.

AMHS was scheduled to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection this month in Prince Rupert to review and approve ferry terminal facility modifications. Due to current travel restrictions, that April meeting cannot take place, and will be rescheduled for as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

