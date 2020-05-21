Alaska Maritime Prevention & Response Network receives for Osprey Award for environmental protection

The Coast Guard selected the Alaska Maritime Prevention & Response Network to be the recipient of the biennial Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Osprey Award of Excellence.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, enrollees and our many partners, I am humbled and honored to accept this distinguished award,” Network President and CEO Buddy Custard said. “This recognition from the Coast Guard is a testament to the quality of our programs and our ongoing efforts to support safe, sustainable and environmentally responsible shipping in the remote and often unforgiving reaches of Alaska’s waters and throughout the maritime industry. I’m proud of the contributions we have made and look forward to continuing our work on incident prevention, rapid-oil spill response and pioneering safety measures in protecting the marine environment.”

The award is giving out every two years to those in the maritime industry who go beyond the following critical success factors:



environmental policies



objectives and targets



pollution prevention activity



safety management



outreach



partnership



performance metrics

The biennial award was created in 1995.

“The Network received the award for its innovative programs, commitment to its participants and Alaska, and proven results in protecting the marine environment throughout Prince William Sound and Western Alaska,” said the Alaska Maritime Prevention & Response Network in a press release.

The award program has five levels of recognition - Osprey, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention - to acknowledge an applicant’s progress in pursuing environmental excellence. The network was presented the award today at the North American Marine Environment Protection Association’s virtual Safety at Sea event.

