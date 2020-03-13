State schools closed March 16-30, visitation to some state facilities suspended

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says they are announcing their first health mandate. The mandate includes changes to Alaska's schools.

"All scheduled school days between March 16, 2020 and March 30 2020 will be non-student contact days in which students will not be attending school, staff will," said Dunleavy. "This is for our K-12 public schools. After school activities will suspended during this time." There is no change to residential schools at this time but the governor said the situation is being evaluated.

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's Chief Medical officer, also provided an update on the one positive case in the state saying, “We do not believe significant exposure to the community. We do believe we’ve been able to contact anyone and everyone that would have been in contact with this person.”

She said there would be no further updates about that patient unless the public needs to know. “They are safely being housed while they are being watched and monitored," said Dr. Zink. "We have one confirmed positive. All the rest, as of now, are negative."

There have been 144 samples tested, 143 were negative.

The health mandate includes suspension of visitors to certain state facilities including the Department of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Justice youth facilities, Alaska Military Youth Academy and the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

This mandate will also limit visits to the Pioneer Homes. This means one visitor per day, "requiring a robust health screening, including no fever, cough, difficulty breathing or contact with anyone under investigation for COVID-19 in the last 14 days," said Gov. Dunleavy.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.