PHOTOS: National Guard aids coronavirus pandemic missions

The Alaska National Guard Joint Task Force-Logistics team is currently supporting multiple missions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including several directly affecting communities across the state.

"These tasks have brought new challenges for logistical planning," officials wrote in a release Tuesday, "due to the unprecedented circumstances of a global pandemic."

The team itself includes 31 people put on state active duty orders, specifically to help with the state's coronavirus response, according to the Alaska National Guard.

Part of the missions include taking equipment and available personnel to and from places so that they are readily available to help with operations around the state. Right now, there is also a team assigned to support the Food Bank of Alaska, specifically providing traffic control operations for food distribution sites. Another team is screening personnel at entry control points at the Alaska National Guard armory. Yet another team is being put together so it may support harbor operations in Kodiak starting on May 1.

“From the very beginning we started looking into ‘what ifs’ and possibilities,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Pillittier, senior enlisted leader for the JTF-Logistics team, in the release, "and just making sure that we had our bases covered that way."

The team has also fulfilled several requests for assistance from the State Emergency Operations Center thus far, including inventory, organization and distribution of supplies for the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Service. Team members also got cots to two communities for alternative homeless shelter sites and assisted with airport passengers signing the governor’s declaration to self-quarantine.

“This is a historic occasion, and I’ve got a great staff that works well and is able to respond and be flexible with the needs of the day,” Lt. Col. Richard Mohammadi, commander of the JTF-Logistics team. “Overall, I think we are well-prepared, and as things come up we will continue to handle them as efficiently as we have been so far.”

