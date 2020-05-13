Alaska Army National Guard deploys to Poland

Over 80 soldiers in the Alaska Army National Guard's 297th Regional Support Group left Anchorage for Poland on Wednesday. The deployment to Poland is part of a NATO sustainment mission. The soldiers will support the U.S. Army Europe's Atlantic resolve mission which has 6,000 soldiers around 17 different countries.

The soldiers deploying from Alaska will be providing essential sustainment functions for forces that train there. These functions include facilities management for dining, lodging, gymnasium and laundry services.

“This is going to be the first time our unit has supported an army services component command for a geographic combatant commander,” Alaska Army National Guard Col. Matthew Schell, commander of the 297th RSG, said in a prepared statement. “When we are deployed, we will all learn how our job fits into an army service component command and I think that our soldiers will learn a lot about fine-tuning their leadership and professional skills in a joint environment.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will make this deployment a little different. Soldiers are still expected to maintain social distancing measures and keep up wearing masks and hand washing.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.